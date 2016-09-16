Vehicle Fire Extinguished Near I-580 South Virginia Street Exit

Reno Firefighters responded to the scene of a vehicle fire near the I-580 South Virginia off-ramp.

The fire started just after 11 a.m. on Friday and was put out promptly.

Traffic may be delayed in that area.

No one was injured.

The official cause is under investigation.

A thick plume of black smoke could be seen from nearby businesses and I-580 while the fire burned.

We’ll release more information as soon as it becomes available.