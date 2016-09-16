Trump Finally Acknowledges Obama Born in U.S.; Clinton Says Trump Owes Apology

Donald Trump has finally acknowledged the fact that President Barack Obama was born in the United States.



Trump said Friday that "that President Barack Obama was born in the United States, period."



As he did so, the Republican nominee repeated the conspiracy theory that Hillary Clinton's 2008 campaign for president started the so-called the "birther controversy."



There is no evidence that is true, and Clinton and her allies have strongly denied that suggestion.



Trump says of the "birther" movement: "I finished it. You know what I mean."



The Republican nominee has for years been the most prominent "birther," the name given to those who propagated the falsehood that Obama was born outside of the country.

President Obama says he think most people know he was born in the United States, and he hopes the election to replace him focuses on "more serious issues."



Obama responded briefly Friday morning to a reporter's question about Trump's recent refusal to say that Obama was born in the United States.



Obama says he's "pretty confident about where I was born, I think most people were, as well."



He said he was "not that shocked" that the question would come up. Obama made the comment before a meeting to discuss free trade.



Obama says, "We've got so many other things to do."



And - Clinton says rival Trump owes President Obama and the American people an apology for his role in the so-called "birther" movement that questioned the president's American citizenship.



Clinton said at an event with black women that Trump's campaign was "founded on this outrageous lie" and "there is no erasing it."



She says Trump is feeding into the "worst impulses, the bigotry and bias" that lurks in the nation.

