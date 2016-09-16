Students Learn About Aviation at the Reno Air Races - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Students Learn About Aviation at the Reno Air Races

Students with the Washoe County School District took the classroom to the airport on Thursday to learn about aviation at the National Championship Air Races. 

"I've never been to the Air Races and it's just amazing seeing all of the planes and learning," said Sofia Goff, a student at Cold Springs Middle School. 

The science of aviation, rocketry, and space exploration are all being explored by over 3,000 students throughout the next week at the Pathways to Aviation Learning Center. 

Duke Goff took his daughter to get a learning experience outside of school. "Being in the educational experience in the tent, is complimentary to what you see out on the track. In here you actually see the science behind it."

Eric Henry, the chairman for Pathways to Aviation said, "Bring the kids out here to give them an exciting chance to experience aviation. We've got classes in rocketry, we've got classes in drones. We've got classes in Space X."

Eighth graders from Billinghurst Middle School came to check out the classes offered. 

"It reinforces what's going on in the classroom and then we get to enjoy all of this after the class is over," said Steve Garcia, a science teacher. 

"I get to see the Blue Angels fly," said Reese Davis, an eighth grader. "Then I get to see airplanes race, which I've never heard of before. This is my first time."

The organization, Pathways to Aviation hopes students will leave informed and inspired to possibly pursue careers in aviation and the aerospace industries. 

"What we're really finding shortages in is pilots primarily and in maintenance. So what we're looking at doing is getting these kids engaged at an early age," said Henry. 

There's also a new feature to the Aviation Learning Center this year, a college and career expo to talk with students about degrees, internships and full-time jobs. 

