Fundraiser This Sunday for Family of Fallen Firefighter

Fundraiser This Sunday for Family of Fallen Firefighter

This weekend you can help the family of a local U.S. Forest firefighter who passed away last month.

On Sunday, all five Yogurt Beach locations in northern Nevada will donate 30% of all of their proceeds to the family of Ian Howard who passed away unexpectedly last month at the age of 36 and left behind a wife and two young children.

Howard was a firefighter on the Beckwourth Ranger District of the Plumas National Forest.

"Ian was a big part of our community and he changed a lot of lives and we would love to be able to give back to his family,” says Tina Neighbors.
    
The fundraiser will run all day during business hours on Sunday.

