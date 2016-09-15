Fundraiser This Sunday for Family of Fallen Firefighter

This weekend you can help the family of a local U.S. Forest firefighter who passed away last month.
On Sunday, all five Yogurt Beach locations in northern Nevada will donate 30% of all of their proceeds to the family of Ian Howard who passed away unexpectedly last month at the age of 36 and left behind a wife and two young children.
Howard was a firefighter on the Beckwourth Ranger District of the Plumas National Forest.
"Ian was a big part of our community and he changed a lot of lives and we would love to be able to give back to his family,” says Tina Neighbors.
The fundraiser will run all day during business hours on Sunday.
