Blue Angels Return to National Championship Air Races

After several years, the Navy's Blue Angels are back in town! They fly at more than 700 miles-an-hour, close to the ground and high in the sky, and they will perform at the Reno Air Races all weekend long.

The Navy's Blue Angels are an elite group of pilots, the best of the best, and their flight maneuvers prove it. They fly low and fast in one of the most advanced fighter aircraft, the F-18 Hornet.

The F-18 Hornet has two engines that make 22,000 pounds of thrust each with afterburners and a top speed of 1.6 MACH.

And it takes hours of training for pilots like, Blue Angels Captain Matt Suyderhoud. He did a lot of his training right here in the Reno/Fallon area, and it feels like home.

"I grew up coming to Tahoe and Reno all the time as a kid, so this is an amazing place to fly and being a part of something historical like the Air Races is just incredible…You're going to see a little of everything, the Diamond is going to perform the tight formation stuff we are known for. The solos of the 5 and 6 will perform the max demonstration capabilities of the F-18."

And the fans love it…

"I'm just an airplane fanatic, love everything about it. I was in the Air Force for 27 years, so I grew up around airplanes,” says David Cobb.

Mike Pellerin of Mesa, Arizona added, "I love them, they are awesome, they go up do tricks, make the crowd go wild, it's really cool!"

The last time the Blue Angels performed here was in 2009, so many fans are excited and getting ready for a great air show this weekend.

The Blue Angels will have a practice show Friday afternoon, with shows on Saturday and Sunday in between the air races.