Pet Shelter for Victims of Domestic Violence Coming to Northern Nevada

Noah's Animal House (NAH), a stand-alone full service pet shelter exclusively for families of domestic violence, will partner with the Committee to Aid Abused Women to bring its pet shelter to Reno. Its mission is to keep the entire family united as they transition out of an abusive situation and to eliminate one barrier of leaving a domestic violence situation by ensuring the pet can remain with the family.

Noah's Reno will break ground later this year on a 1,300-square foot building to accommodate up to 36 pets on the campus of CAAW's new transitional housing facility.



Since opening its doors in S. Nevada in 2007 next door to The Shade Tree Shelter, NAH has helped more than 1,000 pets to stay united with their families, often times helping them throughout their period of crisis. Prior to NAH, many women would not leave their abuser as they didn't want to leave their pet behind as the abuser would often times threaten to hurt the animal if the woman and her children left the house.



Noah's Animal House will formerly introduce itself to Northern Nevada at its first event on Friday, September 16 at 6 p.m. inside the Edge Nightclub at the Peppermill Casino Resort. The theme will be from the popular movie "Animal House" and will feature a live performance by Otis Day & the Knights who performed in the movie itself. Tickets are still available at www.noahsanimalhouse.org.

CAAW provides free, confidential, bilingual services to families in Washoe County as they seek to end the abuse in their lives. CAAW currently operates an emergency shelter, transitional housing facilities, a temporary protection order office, a crisis call line and many support programs. During CAAW's 2015-2016 fiscal year, it served 808 individuals and provided 10,833 bed-nights. To learn more, visit www.caaw.org.