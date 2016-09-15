Man Sentenced to Prison in Sparks Burglary, Home Invasion Case

Sparks Police announced Thursday that a man was sentenced last week to 8 to 20 years in prison for his involvement in a burglary and home invasion case in November 2015.

Police say 29-year-old Nathaniel Williams broke into a residence and stole numerous items including multiple firearms. Williams fled the scene and then barricaded himself in another resident’s home. After a short stand-off with police, he was taken into custody.

All of the stolen property was recovered and returned to their owners.

Williams pleaded guilty to burglary, home invasion, and an ex-felon in possession of a firearm and was sentenced to 8 to 20 years in prison.