Congressional Report Slams NSA Leaker Edward Snowden

A House intelligence committee report on National Security Agency leaker Edward Snowden says he's not a whistleblower and that the vast majority of the documents he stole were military and defense secrets that had nothing to do with Americans' privacy.



The committee on Thursday released a three-page unclassified summary of its two-year investigation into the Snowden case. The committee says that contrary to Snowden's self-portrayal as a whistleblower, the report reveals that he was a "disgruntled employee who had frequent conflicts with his managers."



The report comes as Snowden, living in Russia, seeks a presidential pardon because he says he helped his country by revealing secret domestic surveillance programs.



Snowden's actions led to revelations about the NSA's bulk collection of millions of Americans' phone records.

