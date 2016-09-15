U.S. Regulators: Official Recall of 1 Million Samsung Note 7 Pho - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

U.S. Regulators: Official Recall of 1 Million Samsung Note 7 Phones

U.S. regulators are issuing an official recall of Samsung's Galaxy Note 7 phone because of the risk that its batteries can explode or catch fire.
    
Samsung already has voluntary recalled the devices, but the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission is stepping in on a formal recall.
    
Samsung says it has confirmed a few dozen instances of the problem, out of 2.5 million phones sold. Samsung promised replacement devices, but that was put on hold while regulators reviewed the situation.
    
The recall comes at a crucial time for Samsung, as its rival Apple just announced its own latest versions of the iPhone. The Note series is one of Samsung's most expensive, and demand for the phone had been high.

Consumers are encouraged to visit samsung.com/us/note7recall for carrier and retailer specific instructions on how and where to exchange their Note7 device.

Under the terms of the U.S. Note7 Exchange Program owners have the following choices and can take these next steps immediately:
1.    Exchange their current Note7 for a new Note7 device when available at their point of purchase or retailer
2.    Exchange their current Note7, and any Note7 specific accessories, for a Galaxy S7 or S7 edge with a refund of the price difference between the products.
3.    A refund can be obtained at your point of purchase.

Customers who exchange a Note7 device for another Samsung product will also receive a $25 gift card, in-store credit, in-store accessory credit or bill credit from select carrier or retail outlets.

(The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

