Oversight Committee Votes to Recommend Las Vegas NFL Stadium Plan

An oversight committee is recommending Nevada put $750 million in public money toward an NFL stadium for the Raiders in Las Vegas.



The approval Thursday from the Southern Nevada Tourism Infrastructure Committee is a major victory for the plan, which still needs approval from the governor and Legislature.



Stadium proponents including the Las Vegas Sands want to raise the hotel tax for a venue that's estimated to cost $1.9 billion. They don't want to return any profits to the public because they say they'll make little or no money on the 65,000-seat stadium.



Proponents want state lawmakers to meet and approve the deal as soon as possible so they can pitch it to NFL owners. Three-quarters of owners must approve of any team relocation.



They're expected to meet in January.

Governor Brian Sandoval today released the following statement after the Southern Nevada Tourism Infrastructure Committee held its meeting and voted on final recommendations.



“I would like to extend my sincere gratitude to the members of the Southern Nevada Tourism Infrastructure Committee and its Technical Advisory Council for their tireless efforts and dedication to completing the recently approved recommendations. I would especially like to thank Director Steve Hill for his leadership and perseverance in ensuring Nevada’s best interests were always the top priority in this process. I will begin my review of the Committee’s recommendations and will also begin discussions with legislative leadership, local stakeholders, and my cabinet to clarify any outstanding questions. I will not move forward until all questions have been resolved,” said Governor Brian Sandoval. “More than one year ago, I signed an Executive Order bringing together many of the brightest minds in gaming and hospitality as well as community leaders in an effort to identify the untapped potential and unfulfilled demands in the Southern Nevada tourism industry. Nevada has served as the standard bearer for global tourism, gaming, and conventions for decades. In order to remain the top destination, we must explore potential opportunities and push forward to lead this international industry into the next generation of travel and tourism. I am hopeful the work completed by this committee will serve as a roadmap to Southern Nevada’s unrivaled and continued success.”

