Road Closures to Begin Around the National Championship Air Races

As part of the Blue Angels performances at the National Championship Air Races, periodic road closures will be in effect.

The roadway from Bravo Avenue to Mt. Limbo and Bravo Avenue to Ramsey will be closed during certain times. As always, the closure time is subject to change.

On Thursday, September 15, 2016, the roads will be closed from approximately 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

On Friday and Saturday, the roads will be closed from approximately 1:25 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.

On Sunday, the roads will be closed from approximately 1:10 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Tickets are on sale for the 53rd Annual National Championship Air Races held September 14-18, 2016 at Reno Stead Airport. For more information, or to volunteer, visit http://airrace.org.