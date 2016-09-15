Reno Police Respond to Stabbing at Paradise Park

The Reno Police Department is searching for a suspect in a stabbing at Paradise Park late Wednesday night.

Police were called out to the area around 11:20 p.m. Officers say there was an altercation between two males that resulted in one subject being stabbed. The 30-year-old victim was transported to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries. The suspect is outstanding.

The suspect is described as a male in his early 20s. He was last seen wearing blue jeans and a sweatshirt. The race of the suspect is unknown.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call Secret Witness at 322-4900.