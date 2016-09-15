Garage Fire in Sparks Displaces Five People - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Garage Fire in Sparks Displaces Five People

The Sparks Fire Department is investigating a house fire that displaced five people Wednesday night. 

At approximately 9:00 p.m. Wednesday, the Sparks Fire Department responded to a home in the 1800 block of Fieldcrest Drive between Baring and Vista. Crews say the garage was fully engulfed, and all five occupants were safely out of the house.

Crews were able to knock down the fire, containing the damage to one property. There is heavy smoke damage to the house, the garage and one side of the house is destroyed.

One person was treated on scene for an undisclosed injury, but no one was taken to the hospital.

Seventeen Sparks Fire personnel, REMSA, NV Energy, TMWA and the American Red Cross responded to the incident.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. 

