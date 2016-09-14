Micro-Drone Racing at the National Championship Air Races - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Micro-Drone Racing at the National Championship Air Races

A new kind of aircraft is catching people's attention at the National Championship Air Races. For the very first time, you can race micro-drones at this week's event. 

This year you can become the pilot, navigating obstacles to test your skills, while also learning about these aerial systems. 

Warren Rapp, with NAASIC said, "it's really the technology. everyone talks about the racing aspect of it, but it's really showing people what its like to use an autonomous system and control it through goggles."

NAASIC, the Nevada Advanced Autonomous Systems Innovation Center at the University of Nevada, Reno is hosting this event, hoping to boost interest in drones and technology.

In the competition a variety of small drones? will race through a track under a net. It features an obstacle course. 

The micro classification for drones is up to 150 millimeters with three people per race. And you don't have to be skilled in flying these things. Experts will be on hand from NASA, to the drone delivery service company Flirtey and several other professional vendors.

"Even if they don't know how to fly a micro drone or whatever, they can bring what they have and we also have some engineers and pilots that will instruct them on that as well," said Rapp. 

The drone races will begin on Thursday and will run until Saturday. If you're at least 16 years old and you have a micro-drone, you qualify as a racer.  The entry fee is $40. 

