Grant Awarded to Assistance League of Reno-Sparks

The Nevada Women's Fund presented almost $9,000 to a local non-profit on Wednesday.

The Nevada Women’s Fund gave the more than $8,700 grant to the Assistance League of Reno-Sparks, which provides food to local seniors.

"They have a reputable credible and long standing program to serve our Seniors with food and needed nutrition during the month,” says Isabelle Rodriguez Wilson, President and CEO, Nevada Women's Fund.

The Assistance League says the money will buy almost a month's worth of food for the pantry.

The Nevada Women’s Fund awarded five other organizations similar grants.