Nevada Unemployment Rate Drops to 6.3% in August

Nevada's unemployment rate dropped slightly in August, both compared to the month before and year-over-year.



The state's Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation said Wednesday that the unemployment rate was 6.3% in August.



That's down 0.2% from last month, when July posted jobless numbers at 6.5%.



It's also a slight improvement from a year ago, when the August 2015 unemployment rate was at 6.6%.



Gov. Brian Sandoval said he was pleased by the improving numbers.

