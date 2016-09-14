Nevada Water Official Plans 2017 Hearings on Pumping Issue - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Nevada Water Official Plans 2017 Hearings on Pumping Issue

Nevada's top state water official plans hearings next year to resolve long-fought disputes over a proposal to pump groundwater from valleys near the Nevada-Utah state line and pipe it to Las Vegas.
            
At a Wednesday meeting in Carson City, opponents of groundwater pumping said they think State Engineer Jason King already has enough information from previous hearings to make a decision to stop the plan altogether.
            
But Susan Joseph-Taylor, an aide to King, said courts have ordered further review.
            
She says hearings will be scheduled in Fall 2017 to resolve issues raised by a senior Nevada state court judge in December 2013.
            
Judge Robert Estes in Ely has ordered King to recalculate the amount of available water and set standards for limiting "unreasonable effects" if pumping is approved.

(Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

