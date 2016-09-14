Reno Police Seek Suspect Who Robbed Walmart in South Reno

Police officers need your help finding a man they say robbed the Walmart on Kietzke Lane last week.

Police say the suspect was observed by store employees selecting several items of merchandise on Thursday afternoon. Police say as employees continued to watch the man, he tried to leave the store without paying. When theft prevention employees went to contact the man, he showed a knife, and then ran out of the store.

The suspect is described as white, in his 20s, is approximately 5’5” tall and 130 pounds. He was last seen wearing a white baseball cap with a blue bill, gray sweatshirt and blue jeans.

If you have any information that can help authorities, call Secret Witness at 322-4900. Your information will remain anonymous. A $1,500 reward is being offered.