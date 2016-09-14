National Championship Air Races Begin Wednesday - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

National Championship Air Races Begin Wednesday

Posted: Updated:

Thousands of air enthusiasts are heading out to see the 53rd annual National Championship Air Races, an event known as the last air race of its kind. Organizers and emergency crews have been preparing for months and are now on the ground in full force.

"We got at least 100 personnel between police, fire, and medical," said Tim Spenser, Director of Emergency Services. 

There were a few incidents this week where emergency personnel were called to a scene, but luckily response times are very quick.

"If they're able to land on any run way we will be there in less than a minute."

Lots of new and returning crowd pleasers are coming to the Reno Air Races this year. The United States Navy, “Blue Angels.” They haven't been around Reno since 2009 and their choreographed flight demonstration is highly anticipated by spectators. 

"They are going to be mobbed so we have to have a lot of security. We are looking forward to it," said Mike Crowell, CEO of the Reno Air Races. 

Organizers are expanding what attendees can expect. Concerts are coming to the airport.

"We have a killer 6 song set of Led Zeppelin where there is a singer you are going to swear is Robert Plant," said John Agather, band member of the "Juantanamos" playing on Saturday night. 

Concerts are Friday and Saturday night and free to ticket holders. 

For tickets and more information, click here.

  • NewsMore>>

  • March for Our Lives Reno Expecting Thousands of Protesters

    March for Our Lives Reno Expecting Thousands of Protesters

    Saturday, March 24 2018 2:57 PM EDT2018-03-24 18:57:34 GMT

    On Saturday, children, students and families will march on Washington D.C. to demand that lawmakers take steps to reform gun laws and protect our schools. Right here in northern Nevada, local march organizers expect to see thousands of protesters in downtown Reno and Truckee.

    More >>

    On Saturday, children, students and families will march on Washington D.C. to demand that lawmakers take steps to reform gun laws and protect our schools. Right here in northern Nevada, local march organizers expect to see thousands of protesters in downtown Reno and Truckee.

    More >>

  • Trump Order Would Ban Most Transgender Troops from Serving

    Trump Order Would Ban Most Transgender Troops from Serving

    Saturday, March 24 2018 12:43 PM EDT2018-03-24 16:43:52 GMT

    PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) - President Donald Trump is issuing an order to ban transgender people from serving in the military except under "limited circumstances," following up on his calls to ban transgender individuals from serving.

    More >>

    PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) - President Donald Trump is issuing an order to ban transgender people from serving in the military except under "limited circumstances," following up on his calls to ban transgender individuals from serving.

    More >>

  • Two Suspects on the Loose After Stealing Merchandise from Sparks Business

    Two Suspects on the Loose After Stealing Merchandise from Sparks Business

    Saturday, March 24 2018 12:31 PM EDT2018-03-24 16:31:22 GMT

    Sparks Police need your help with identifying two burglary suspects on the loose.

    More >>

    Sparks Police need your help with identifying two burglary suspects on the loose.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
Bill Pay
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.