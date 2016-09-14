National Championship Air Races Begin Wednesday

Thousands of air enthusiasts are heading out to see the 53rd annual National Championship Air Races, an event known as the last air race of its kind. Organizers and emergency crews have been preparing for months and are now on the ground in full force.

"We got at least 100 personnel between police, fire, and medical," said Tim Spenser, Director of Emergency Services.

There were a few incidents this week where emergency personnel were called to a scene, but luckily response times are very quick.

"If they're able to land on any run way we will be there in less than a minute."

Lots of new and returning crowd pleasers are coming to the Reno Air Races this year. The United States Navy, “Blue Angels.” They haven't been around Reno since 2009 and their choreographed flight demonstration is highly anticipated by spectators.

"They are going to be mobbed so we have to have a lot of security. We are looking forward to it," said Mike Crowell, CEO of the Reno Air Races.

Organizers are expanding what attendees can expect. Concerts are coming to the airport.

"We have a killer 6 song set of Led Zeppelin where there is a singer you are going to swear is Robert Plant," said John Agather, band member of the "Juantanamos" playing on Saturday night.

Concerts are Friday and Saturday night and free to ticket holders.

For tickets and more information, click here.