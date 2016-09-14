Honoring Local Heroes from the Washoe County Sheriff's Office

Some local heroes have gone above and beyond the call of duty this past year, saving lives, solving crimes, and protecting the community.

On Tuesday night, the men and women with the Washoe County Sheriff's Office were honored for their commitment to public safety. An award ceremony was held at the Robert Z. Hawkins Amphitheater in Bartley Ranch Regional Park.

One of the deputies to win an award was Toddi Alt.

"You just kind of go into auto pilot and do what you have to do to protect the people of the community," said Alt.

On April 26, 2015, Deputy Alt went straight into action at a shooting in Spanish Springs. Her first instinct was to tend to one of the victims.

"The victim had a bullet wound on the left shoulder so I rendered first aid to him to try to stop the bleeding," said Alt.

As one of the first responders on scene, Alt received a medal of honor for her service.

"The amount of work they do and the dangerous work they do, it's very important for us to recognize that," said Sheriff Chuck Allen.

Sheriff Allen presented awards to each deputy, staff member and volunteer who showed an act of heroism this past year. One of those honorees was Deputy Michael Eubanks, who adverted an attempted suicide by an inmate in the detention facility.

"His quick due diligence in seeing an inmate wrap a sheet around his neck and then jump over the second story landing, seconds really counted," said Allen.

In surveillance video provided by the Washoe Count Sheriff's Office, inmates can be seen rushing to help Eubanks rescue the man, something the sheriff says is very telling about the deputy.

"It shows the interaction and the professionalism and the respect that was garnered, simply by doing his job," said Allen.

Whether it's saving a life or providing comfort to a child after a house fire, these selfless individuals did what they did because they say it was the right thing to do, not to win awards.

Allen adds, "Simply wanting to help this community, that speaks volumes to the caliber of people that we have, not only that are employed by the Sheriff's Office, but those hundreds of volunteers who continue to give back to the community."

Nearly 50 sheriff's office staff and volunteers were honored on Tuesday.