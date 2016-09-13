NDOT to Resurface East Glendale Avenue - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

NDOT to Resurface East Glendale Avenue

A 2.5 mile resurfacing project from Kietzke Lane to east McCarran Boulevard will make improvements to a cracked and bumpy Glendale Avenue.

In May, NDOT held a public meeting to gather feedback on the upcoming reconstruction and now more plans are set for the project to begin during spring 2017.

In several locations on eastbound Glendale, the word "fix" is spray painted on the road. NDOT, says while they are aware this message is written on the road, they are not responsible.

Julie Duewel, public information officer with NDOT says they're not fixing the road because of the message; the project is actually part of a long term five year plan.

"We did not put that on there, we're assuming somebody from the public that wants the road fixed and so do we, so that's why we're going to reconstruct this entire roadway," says Duewel.

The $16 million state funded project will bring the roadway down 18 inches so crews can re-compact and resurface a smoother road. The project will also create new pedestrian and ADA improvements.

During May’s public meeting, citizens voted to keep on-street parking and will not add new bike lanes as originally proposed. Duewel says nearly 14,000 cars including heavy trucks use Glendale Ave. daily, so these changes are very much needed.

"The road right now just does really need to be surfaced, so it's probably not as smooth of a ride as they would really want not as sturdy, but that's what we're going to fix," says Duewel.

When construction begins in 2017, Duewel says crews will be working 24 hours a day except in the residential areas. Business access will not be affected along Glendale and the project is expected to be complete in 2019.

