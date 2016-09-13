Whitney Peak Begins Renovating Three Vacant Downtown Buildings

The Whitney Peak Hotel is in the process of upgrading three downtown properties. The company says the upgrades will make room for more office and retail space in the area. Eric Olson is the General Manager of Whitney Peak Hotel. He says the timing is right to fix up the Old Reno Casino, Vino Restaurant, and the ground floor of the Whitney Peak parking garage.

"We're seeing a lot of economic development in Reno and especially downtown, we decided it was a good time to clean up our buildings and start looking for tenants," Olson said.

Olson says the fronts of the building will look completely different than they do now. Two of the buildings are boarded up, and metal trim is peeling away from wear signage used to be.

Vandals have also caused some damage.

"They are an eyesore," Olson said. "So yeah, we're working our best and fastest to get them cleaned up by the end of this year, so they're ready in action."

Phase 3 of the Whitney Peak Hotel's renovations recently finished, allowing the company to focus on re-purposing the older buildings.

"Some of the buildings are a little older so there is some extra work there but with modern architecture and everything, it's actually pretty easy to switch over," Olson said.

The company is hoping to diversify the types of businesses moving to downtown Reno, which Olson says is part of the revitalization of the area near the Reno arch and ReTRAC.

"We're seeing a lot of big retail pop up, a lot of tech companies coming to Reno," Olson said. "So, it's kind of also what we're looking at, tech companies, professional, that kind of business."

Whitney Peak also owns the old masonic mercantile on the corner of Sierra St. and Commercial Row. That building is not slated to see any significant upgrades yet.

"The old masonic mercantile building, nothing right now," Olson said. "We are gonna do some preventative maintenance but that's about it for now."

The plans have not been decided yet and the cost of the project has not been determined, but Olson says the renovations will be a much-needed improvement to the area.

"It's gonna be something a little more urban, modern, big city-looking, very cool," Olson said.

The search for prospective tenants is already underway. Olson says he hopes they can fill the vacancies as soon as construction wraps up at the end of the year.