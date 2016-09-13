Sparks Police Investigate Armed Robbery on 21st Street

Sparks Police officers are investigating an armed robbery that occurred Tuesday afternoon on 21st Street between Hymer Avenue and Frazier Way.

Police say around 1 p.m. the suspect approached the victim’s car and demanded money. In turn, she surrendered her purse and its contents, and then the man fled east on Hymer Avenue.

The woman was not hurt in the incident.

The suspect is described as white, between 20-25 years old. He is further described as medium height with a slight build. He was wearing a two-tone gray shirt and dark colored hat.

If you have any information that can help police, call Secret Witness at 775-322-4900, or text your tip to 847411. Your information will remain anonymous.