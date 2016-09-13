2016 Nevada Children's Report Card Released

From the Children’s Advocacy Alliance:

The Children’s Advocacy Alliance has released its biennial 2016 Nevada Children’s Report Card, while the Nevada Institute for Children’s Research & Policy released its 2017 Legislative Briefing Book.

Since 2000, CAA has gathered and publicized information on child well-being indicators through the Nevada Children’s Report Card. The purpose of the report card is to provide a general understanding of how we, as a state, are taking care of our children. CAA uses the data gathered in the report card to assist in educating policy makers and the general public about efforts needed in our state to support and improve services for children and families.

The 2017 Legislative Briefing Book is a collaboration between CAA and the Nevada Institute for Children’s Research and Policy at UNLV and provides a snapshot of the most pressing issues facing for Nevada’s children and their families. The Legislative Briefing Book is a compilation of statistics and policy recommendations from practitioners, agencies, organizations, individuals and advocates from across the state, intended to highlight areas in which state policy might have a positive impact, particularly around the areas of education, health and safety. The report includes specific recommendations for policy changes at the state level and is aligned with the indicators and grades in the 2016 Nevada Children’s Report Card.

“Nevada has taken positive steps to improve outcomes for our children and families, but we have more work to do,” said CAA Executive Director, Denise Tanata. “With bipartisan work and coordinated investments in our children, these grades will improve.”

Tara Phebus, Director of NICRP added, “The data show that Nevada is making improvements, but we are not keeping up with other states and still have a long way to go.”

The agenda for the release includes presentations by Kevin Schiller, Assistant County Manager for Washoe County, Brian Alhberg of the Every Child Matters Education Fund, Denise Tanata of the Children’s Advocacy Alliance, and Tara Phebus of the Nevada Institute for Children’s Research and Policy.

Selected highlights from the report include:

Children’s Health – Overall Grade D

• Nevada ranked 48th in the nation for the percentage of children without health insurance at 9.6%, a significant decrease from 16.6% in the previous report card.

• Nevada improved in its infant and child mortality rates, decreasing from 5.72% to 5.1%, improving its ranking from 18th to 13th in the nation.

• Nevada ranked 37th with a percentage of 67.7% of children aged 19 to 35 months receiving recommended doses of DTaP, polio, MMR, Hib, hepatitis B, varicella, and PCV vaccines. for 2015, a substantial increase from the 60.6% reported in 2014.

• Nevada ranked 15th in the nation for the percentage of students who are overweight (15% of students) and 8th for those who are obese (12.2% of students) –- an increase from 14.6% and 11.4%, respectively, in 2013.

Safety and Security – Overall Grade D+

• Nevada ranked 45th, 17th, and 27th for physical, sexual and neglectful maltreatment, respectively.

• In 2015, Nevada placed 47th in the nation for child and youth homelessness, with 2,310 unaccompanied homeless children and youth reported.

• Nevada ranked 37th for juvenile justice with 201 per 100,000 youth residing in juvenile detention, correctional and/or residential facilities.

• In 2014, Nevada ranked 25th in the nation for child deaths with just over 17 deaths per 100,000 children, relatively unchanged from 2011. This number is slightly above the national average of 14 deaths per 100,000.

• Nevada had a substantial increase in the use of any type of tobacco, increasing from 14.8% to 30.4%, dropping our ranking from 2nd to 15th.

Education – Overall Grade F

• Nevada is currently 50th in the nation for preschool enrollment; only 32.8% of 3- and 4-year olds are currently enrolled.

• Nevada ranked 42nd in the nation for high school dropouts (teens age 16 to 19 who are not in school and have not yet graduated from high school) in 2014 at 6% - showing steady improvement since the inception of this report card,

• Nevada ranked 46th for per pupil expenditures for the 2013-2014 fiscal year – $8,414 compared to $11,000 nationally

Economic Well-being – Overall Grade D-

• Economic Well-being is a new category for the 2016 Report Card.

• In 2014, Nevada ranked 33rd in the nation for the percentage of children whose parents lack secure employment at 32%, a slight improvement from 34% in 2013.

• Nevada ranked 29th for children in poverty (100 percent poverty) at 22%, a slight increase from the 23% reported in 2013.

• Nevada is currently 40th in the nation for teens ages 16-19 not attending school and not working at 9%, a decrease from 11% in 2013.

