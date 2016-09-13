BLM Firewood Permits Available at Multiple Locations - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

BLM Firewood Permits Available at Multiple Locations

From the BLM: 

The Bureau of Land Management (BLM), Carson City District is continuing to sell firewood cutting permits at multiple locations. Pinyon pine and Utah Juniper permits are $10 a cord. Only dead trees – standing or down – may be cut. 
 
Permits are valid for 90 days from the date of purchase. No more than five cords of wood can be purchased at one time, with an annual limit of ten cords. A commercial firewood permit is required for individuals who want more than ten cords. Maps of authorized firewood cutting areas and stipulations are provided when purchasing permits.

While out cutting firewood, remember to be in possession of your permit and map. During dry weather, wood cutters should have a fire extinguisher, shovel and bucket of water handy. In addition, all chainsaws must be equipped with spark arrestors. Please stay on existing roads and report any permit violations to the Carson City District Office at 775-885-6000.
 
BLM permits for firewood will be sold at the locations listed below.  All locations will accept cash or check and in addition, the Carson City BLM can process credit card orders in person or over the phone.
 
BLM-Carson City District Office                            Mon.-Fri., 7:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.
5665 Morgan Mill Rd.                                               775-885-6000
Carson City, NV 89701                                               
 
Carson Valley Chamber of Commerce                  Mon.-Fri., 8:00 a.m.–5:00 p.m.
1477 US Highway 395 North Suite A                       775-782-8144              
Gardnerville, NV 89410                                             (inside museum building) 

Alpine County Chamber of Commerce                 Daily, 8:00 a.m.-4:00 p.m.
3 Webster St.                                                           530-694-2475
Markleeville, CA 96120                                             
After Nov 15th: Mon. – Fri, 8:00 a.m.-4:00 p.m.
 
UNR Cooperative Extension Office-Fallon            Mon.-Fri., 8:00 a.m.–5:00 p.m.
111 Sheckler Road                                                   775-423-5121
Fallon, NV 89406                                                      

Galena Creek Visitor Center                                  Tues.– Sun., 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.
Mt Rose Highway, Reno, NV                                   775-849-4948
6 miles up Mt Rose Hwy from Hwy 395/580        
After Oct 15th: Fri.–Sun., 9:00 a.m.-4:00 p.m.

The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) Winnemucca District has woodcutting permits available for purchase at the Winnemucca District Office, 5100 E. Winnemucca Blvd. during regular business hours, 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday, excluding holidays. Permits are also available at the Pershing County Farm Service Agency, 110 American Blvd, Lovelock, NV during business hours, 7:30 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Included in the purchase of the permit is an informational packet with the terms of the permit and a map of woodcutting areas.

The woodcutting permits can be purchased for $5 per cord. There is a 2-cord minimum purchase and permits are for individual use only. Designated sites for woodcutting include the Stillwater Range, which is open to the cutting of live or dead Juniper and dead Pinyon Pine, and Lee and Yellowstone Canyons which are open to cutting live or dead Juniper.

Permittees should plan ahead and be prepared for sudden changes in weather and road conditions. Pack warm blankets, extra clothing, first-aid kit, extra food and water, heavy rope or chain, shovel and tire chains, and other adverse weather emergency equipment. Since dry conditions still exist, to minimize the risk of wildfire, woodcutters should have a shovel and extra water available, and all chainsaws must be equipped with functioning spark arrestors.

For more information regarding the purchase of woodcutting permits, please contact Robert Burton, at (775) 623-1500 or rburton@blm.gov.  

From the BLM

