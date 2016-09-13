Settlement Reached in Effort to 'Grandfather' Solar Users

NV Energy and SolarCity have reached a tentative agreement that could restore older, more favorable rates to about 32,000 customers who installed or applied for a rooftop solar system before this year.

The company announced Monday that it had reached a settlement that could resolve a longstanding rate dispute. The Public Utilities Commission still must approve the deal, which also included the state Bureau of Consumer Protection and the commission's staff.

Commissioners raised rates for rooftop solar customers this year, saying it corrected a subsidy that non-solar customers were paying for those who had panels.

Solar companies fought back, but failed in an effort to bring the rates before voters in November.

NV Energy announced in July that it supported "grandfathering" some solar customers into the older rates.

In response to yesterday's filing of a stipulation negotiated by SolarCity, NV Energy, the Bureau of Consumer Protection, and PUC Staff, Erin McCann, Campaign Manager of the Bring Back Solar Alliance, issued the following statement:

“We applaud the solution reached by SolarCity, NV Energy, the Bureau of Consumer Protection, and Public Utilities Commission Staff that would grandfather Nevada’s 32,000 rooftop solar customers on the net metering program they signed up under. We encourage the Public Utilities Commission to make the right choice for Nevada’s solar customers and our economy, and approve the stipulation without further delay.”

The PUC is expected to vote on this agreement on Friday.

(The Associated Press also contributed to this report.)