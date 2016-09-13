Catherine Cortez Masto Brings Supporters to Spanish Rock Concert

LAS VEGAS (AP) - Democratic Senate candidate Catherine Cortez Masto is bringing supporters to a Spanish rock concert in Las Vegas to celebrate Mexican Independence Day.



Cortez Masto's campaign is giving away two tickets so fans can join her for a Friday concert featuring the Mexican band Mana.



She's also planning other festivities around the holiday, including a Wednesday event at the Mexican consulate in Las Vegas and a Thursday event with civil rights icon Dolores Huerta. She'll hold a roundtable with Latino pastors and visit Latino-owned small businesses on Friday.



Cortez Masto hopes to be the first Latina in the Senate. She's in a tight race with Republican Rep. Joe Heck, and Hispanic voters could play a decisive role in the outcome.



Las Vegas is a top destination for Mexican Independence Day festivities.

