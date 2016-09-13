New Cycling League Has Students Competing Locally

Local middle and high schoolers are embracing a new fall sport that is especially fitting for Northern Nevada.

It's been a two year process for organizers to get the Nevada Interscholastic Cycling League started so students could compete against each other locally. Their last race at Hidden Valley Regional Park was a big deal for the hundreds of student athletes who competed.

"It's a really fast sport, always go, go, go," said Aubrey Milner, athlete from McQueen High School. "It's really exciting instead of having to travel all the way to California."

Milner has been racing since she was in middle school. Cycling is her passion, but for the last several years, she had to always travel far and wide with the California league to compete.

"There was a huge need," said Suzanne Milner, Aubrey's mother. "There was no formal high school bicycling league in Nevada." Suzanne is one of the many parent volunteers and is incredibly happy to see more local kids have the chance to try the sport.

"The great thing here is that everyone is invited to participate. It's not who's the best or who's the fastest. We just want kids on the bike to be out here and participate."

Organizers say the league is off to a great start with over 175 kids involved and is growing. They hope cycling is something students can embrace after they graduate.



"This is another opportunity to provide them an activity that they can do and a sport they can do the rest of their lives," said Doug Bedient, Director of the Nevada Interscholastic Cycling League.

For more information on how to get involved, click here.

