Sparks Police Investigating Restaurant Robbery

The Sparks Police Department is investigating a robbery at a restaurant Monday night.

Officers were called out to the Shang Hai Restaurant and Sushi House on Baring Boulevard around 9:30 p.m. Employees say a man entered the business, produced a gun, and demanded money. The suspect then fled through the business and out the rear door.

The suspect is described as a man of unknown race, wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black pants, and light colored gloves.

Anyone with more information is asked to contact Secret Witness at 322-4900.