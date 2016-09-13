Sparks Police to Hold Free Child ID Event

Sparks Police Department will be holding a free Child ID event.

On Saturday, September 17th, the Sparks Police Department is holding a free Child ID event at Safeway on 2858 Vista Blvd. from 11 am to 3 pm.

Sparks Police Department will have their Mobile Command Center along with coloring books, balloons, stickers and crime prevention brochures.

Children will be able to take a tour of the center and take-home child ID packets will be available.