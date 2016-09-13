Philanthropy Leaders Summit Reno Hosts Inaugural Event Friday

The Moonridge Group hosted the inaugural Philanthropy Leaders Summit Reno on September 9th at the Nevada Museum of Art.

The morning keynote speaker was Jacquelline Cobb Fuller the Director of Google.org.

The final keynote speaker was Catherine Rodgers, Vice President Global Opportunities, IBM, and Founder & CEO of Rooted in Hope.

Reno Mayor Hillary Schieve was also scheduled to speak.

Moonridge Group, a philanthropy consulting firm in based in Las Vegas, with services throughout the state, provides guidance to funders to help achieve effective philanthropy in the US and abroad. The experienced team at Moonridge Group works with corporate funders, individual philanthropists and Family Foundation to help strengthen their giving.