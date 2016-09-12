Renown and REMSA Announce a New Partnership

A new partnership between regional healthcare leaders, REMSA and Renown Health will sustain healthcare delivery programs benefiting residents in need throughout Washoe County.

This is a three-part community health program establishing the appropriate level of care to people in need.

One part of the program looks into ambulance transportation, which includes transporting patients with non-life threatening medical conditions to urgent care, instead of the emergency room, for treatment.

Dr. Anthony D. Slonim, President and CEO of Renown said, "Emergency rooms are often over-utilized for reasons that don't require emergency treatment. So we need to think differently about how we preserve the work of the emergency department and make sure people who get seen there are not clogging up the system, but are getting the appropriate care in the appropriate system to be sure their needs are being met."

This program will also offer in-home visits by paramedics and a 24/7 nurse health line that people can call with non-emergency medical questions and concerns.

REMSA estimates the program will save $1.6 million in responding costs region-wide. REMSA initially funded the program through a grant, which ended and they say the partnership with Renown will allow them to continue serving the community.