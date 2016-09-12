Waste Management to Host Hiring Event for Drivers and Technicians in Sparks

Are you looking for a job? Waste Management is holding a hiring event for Drivers and Technicians in Sparks on September 22.

Certified drivers and technicians can easily pre-register for Waste Management National Career Day at www.WMCareerDay.com. Once on the website, candidates can search for job opportunities in their area and submit an online application in advance of Sept. 22.

To pre-register, candidates can apply to any of the featured jobs. For those that can’t pre-register online, walk-ins will also be accepted. Candidates could be hired on the spot.

Drivers and technicians can learn about these and other job opportunities by visiting Waste Management’s National Career Day website at www.WMCareerDay.com or by texting “WASTE” to 51893 to receive alerts and current job openings in their area (standard text messaging rates may apply).

Waste Management is located at 1455 East Greg Street in Sparks.