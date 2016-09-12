Campaign 2016: Reno Mayor Hillary Schieve Endorses Question 1

From Nevadans for Background Checks:

Reno Mayor Hillary Schieve announced on Monday her endorsement of Question 1, The Background Check Initiative, to make it harder for criminals, domestic abusers and other dangerous people to get guns.

“Recent events make clear that too many cities are grappling with the problem of gun violence and too many families have had loved ones killed by someone who should never have had a gun in the first place,” Schieve said. “This isn’t a political issue, it’s a public safety issue and closing the loophole will help reduce gun violence and make our communities safer.

“I’ve said many times that a safe city is a prosperous city and I want to add my voice to the call for sensible gun laws. That’s why I support Question 1, because it will make it harder for criminals to get guns without infringing on our constitutional rights. It won’t prevent every crime but it will save lives.”

Mayor Schieve joins a growing list of groups and individuals backing The Background Check Initiative including the Nevada Association of Public Safety Officers (NAPSO), Las Vegas Fraternal Order of Police, Nevada Chapter of the National Latino Peace Officers Association, The Latin Chamber of Commerce, Nevada State AFL-CIO, Culinary Workers Local #226, Service Employees International Union, Nevada State Education Association, Nevada PTA, Nevada Network Against Domestic Violence and the more than 50 Nevadans who serve on the campaign Advisory Board representing law enforcement, faith, veterans, gun owners, business and community leaders from across the state and political spectrum.

Other notable law enforcement supporters include Clark County District Attorney Steve Wolfson, retired Metro Homicide Commander Ray Steiber, former Clark County Sheriff Bill Young, former Washoe County Sheriff Mike Haley, Henderson Police Chief Patrick Moers, NAPSO President Jim Dunlap, retired Metro Deputy Chief Al Salinas, retired Metro Detective and former President of the Police Protective Association and Southern Nevada Conference of Police and Sheriffs Dave Kallas, former Assistant District Attorney Teresa Lowry, former Washoe County District Attorney Cal Dunlap, and retired Henderson Police Chief Richard Perkins.

Currently, Nevada law only requires licensed gun dealers to conduct criminal background checks. Question 1 would close the loophole and level the playing field, requiring checks on all gun sales with reasonable exceptions for family, hunting and self-defense. In the states with similar laws there are 48 percent fewer law enforcement officers shot and killed, 46 fewer women shot and killed by their partners and a 48 percent reduction in gun trafficking, compared to states that have not closed the loophole. Nevada would join 18 other states in closing the loophole.

Background checks are an effective tool and the only systematic way to keep guns out of the hands of criminals. In Nevada between 2012 and 2014, 5,379 gun sales were blocked to prohibited purchasers because of background checks at licensed gun dealers. Of those blocked buyers, 78 percent were felons, fugitives and convicted domestic abusers trying to buy guns. No one law can prevent every crime but passing Question 1 will save lives.

