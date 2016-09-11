Small Plane Crash at Reno-Tahoe Airport, 3 Killed

The National Transportation Safety Board has released more information regarding the small plane crash at the Reno-Tahoe Airport, that left three people dead on September 11th.

The Washoe County Medical Examiner's Office says the victims are: 57-year-old Robert Dresher of Stevenson Ranch, California; 46-year-old Edward Mumbert of Santa Cruz, California; and 34-year-old Ronni Hernandez.

A preliminary report revealed Hernandez had been arrested earlier that morning in Nevada by a Bail bondsman, after a series of warrants for her arrest had been issued in California.

The flight was intended to be for her relocation to California, with a California-based Bail bondsman. That bondsman was located in the front right seat alongside his associate piloting the airplane.

The small plane crashed just after 6 p.m. into the long-term parking lot near the south side of the airport's parking garage.

No one was injured on the ground.

FAA Public Affairs Manager Ian Gregor says the single engine Piper PA-28 crashed on takeoff. The small single engine aircraft took off from the west runway at the Reno-Tahoe International Airport, when the plane experienced technical difficulties and plummeted into the parking lot, killing the three individuals on board.

As a result of the crash, the airplane did strike and damage several cars in the surface lot at the airport. Brian Kulpin, the Vice-President of Public Affairs at the Reno-Tahoe International Airport says a large part of the parking lot remains closed to the public, as the investigation continues.

Kulpin tells us operations at airport were not affected by the crash. But people who are coming to airport should be aware that parking is difficult at this current time because of the ongoing investigation.

"We are coming up with a plan to get people to and from the parking garage and that lot and some of those vehicles will remain in that lot at least over night because there is a debris field there, that makes it part of an active investigation scene," said Kulpin.

Portions of the south surface parking lot will remained closed as the FAA and NTSB investigate the crash.

Elliot Sampson with the NTSB says the plane is being transported to a facility in California for further investigation. He says the NTSB will review security footage, radar and GPS data to find more information regarding not only the engine's mechanical performance, but also to find a better idea of the pilots flight path.

"Witnesses describe the airplane taking off and climbing to about 100 feet above ground level but not climbing any faster than that, essentially flying over the runway at which point tower personnel asked the pilot if he needed any help and the pilot just replied that he was having a problem," says Sampson.

If you'd like to read the full preliminary report visit http://bit.ly/2d52d8Q.