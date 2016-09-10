Increased Coyote Presence Causes Concern For Pet Owners

Attention pet owners: The Nevada Department of Wildlife says coyote activity is on the rise this time of year and to be extra vigilant when walking pets .

"If you leave a small dog out there alone or a small cat to wander through a cat door, you're inviting trouble," said Chris Healy, Nevada Department of Wildlife.

This time of year, coyote pups leave the protection of their parents and go hunting by themselves. NDOW is advising pet owners to remove all attractants from their yard such as pet food, bird seed, and accessible garbage. They also say people should improve fencing around the yard by increasing the height or adding rollers to make jumping over more difficult for coyotes. When walking pets, always keep them leashed and be prepared to throw objects if necessary.

"You want to make them feel threatened so they vacate the area and that way, the animal stays alive and you and your pet stay unharmed."

Coyote attacks on humans are rare, but if you see one getting close, the best deterrent is making lots of noise. Officials say carry some sort of noise making device with you when hiking.

