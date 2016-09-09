Fans Get Ready to Watch Nevada Play Notre Dame Saturday - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Fans Get Ready to Watch Nevada Play Notre Dame Saturday

Posted: Updated:

Saturday, Nevada takes on Notre Dame in South Bend, Indiana, but Channel 2 had a crew there taking it all in today - in one of the most storied stadiums in college football. But it won't be all Fighting Irish at Notre Dame Stadium, we caught up with a few lone wolves there.

Whether it's the Celtic dancers of the home cheerleaders, it's all about the Fighting Irish on Notre Dame's campus. While it may seem like the only Wolf Pack logo is on a Nevada semi-truck if you look closely you might find a sprinkle of silver and blue.

"Well, the whole atmosphere is exciting from the time you get off the plane and so Nevada's looking forward to having a pretty good game and we're going to have a lot of fun," says Nevada fan Robert Welch.

Some are torn between their loyalty to the Pack and the team they grew up cheering for.

"My dad was born and raised a Notre Dame fan so you kind of just get born into it. Obviously love for the Wolf Pack but this is my first time here and it's absolutely amazing," says Rollin Lazzarone. 

Whether they've been here before or not some Reno locals are taking it all in from the golden dome to touchdown Jesus to Notre Dame Stadium. 

"It's gorgeous. It's something you can't describe until you feel it yourself and the people here are so hospitable and nice and welcoming and want to give you tours of places, just give you the education and background of campus. The history of this place it's pretty awesome," says Romeo Lazzarone.

