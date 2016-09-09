Senate Race Outspends Presidential Race in Nevada

It's the race to replace Senator Harry Reid.



"It's been dubbed the number one Senate race in the United States for 2016," said Fred Lokken, Professor of Political Science at Truckee Meadows Community College.

It's proving to be expensive too. Up through August, Political Action Committees or PAC's and the candidates combined, have spent $25,000,000 on this race.

"The stakes are so high," said Lokken. "The Senate, and who control the Senate is at stake."



Ads supporting Joe Heck have totaled about $13,000,000 while ads for Catherine Cortez Masto have totaled $11,000,000.



"We are rapidly approaching those levels already." John Richardson, General Sales Manager at KTVN, is referring to the all-time sales revenue high for our TV station.

That was for the entire 2012 year. It's only September, and we're already there.



"Political issue groups and many candidates came in earlier than they had in previous years," said Richardson.



That same type of spending is giving radio the same boost too. On a presidential election year, ad revenue can be 25% higher than a normal year.

"From the state level, from the local level, and now the federal level, we have a lot of PAC money coming into the market, and radio is a huge medium for those dollars," said Jennifer Odom, Market Manager and Vice President of Cumulus Media, Reno.



But what about the Presidential race?



It's a bit slower. At Channel 2, Hillary Clinton has already bought commercials through the end of the year.

Donald Trump on the other hand - "Trump has only come in and placed through this week," said Richardson.



According to a report this week by National Public Radio, Clinton has spend $13.4 million in ads. Trump has spent $158,000 in the Silver State.



"We have Hillary on, we have Gary Johnson on, and Trump is about ready to book some business," said Odom.

But does the amount of money spent correlate with the amount of confidence spent in a campaign? No. Lokken says the fact that Trump is spending less, just means his campaign is continuing to be unconventional.