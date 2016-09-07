Volunteers Needed for KTMB's Truckee River Cleanup Day - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Volunteers Needed for KTMB's Truckee River Cleanup Day

Posted: Updated:

From Keep Truckee Meadows Beautiful: 

Keep Truckee Meadows Beautiful (KTMB) is seeking volunteers for their biggest event of the year – KTMB’s Truckee River Cleanup Day- set for Saturday, September 24th, from 9 am to noon. Hundreds of volunteers are needed for this massive beautification effort throughout the Truckee River watershed. 

This year, KTMB has increased its efforts by including tributaries and streams to the Truckee River, stopping litter and blight in its tracks. Long-time KTMB supporter and outdoor enthusiast outfitter, REI, has supported KTMB’s Truckee River Cleanup Day for years, and is doing so again , as a 2016 sponsor. 

Last year, over 1000 volunteers removed more than 40 tons of trash and invasive weeds during the Truckee River Cleanup Day. This year, volunteers are needed for various activities to beautify and clean up the Truckee River watershed, including trash pick-up, invasive weed removal, storm drain stenciling, tree wrapping, graffiti removal and park beautification projects. 

To further increase effort to protect the Truckee River, KTMB is partnering with the Nevada Land Trust to lead the One Truckee River Initiative , which brings together stakeholders from various sectors of the community to identify issues along the Truckee River, and work together to come up with proactive solutions to make -and keep- the Truckee River healthy, clean, and safe. More information can be found at onetruckeeriver.org

“This year, our river came back to us”, says Christi Cakiroglu, KTMB’s Executive Director. “The Truckee River is an extremely important part of our community that contributes to our recreation, tourism and economy, which is why KTMB is stepping up to create a long-term sustainability plan for the river with the Nevada Land Trust. Our Truckee River Cleanup Day is an important piece to the puzzle, but it is just one piece to keeping our river clean year-round.”

To volunteer for KTMB’s Truckee River Cleanup Day or for more info go to ktmb.org or call (775)851-5185.

From Keep Truckee Meadows Beautiful

  • NewsMore>>

  • March for Our Lives Reno Expecting Thousands of Protesters

    March for Our Lives Reno Expecting Thousands of Protesters

    Saturday, March 24 2018 2:57 PM EDT2018-03-24 18:57:34 GMT

    On Saturday, children, students and families will march on Washington D.C. to demand that lawmakers take steps to reform gun laws and protect our schools. Right here in northern Nevada, local march organizers expect to see thousands of protesters in downtown Reno and Truckee.

    More >>

    On Saturday, children, students and families will march on Washington D.C. to demand that lawmakers take steps to reform gun laws and protect our schools. Right here in northern Nevada, local march organizers expect to see thousands of protesters in downtown Reno and Truckee.

    More >>

  • Trump Order Would Ban Most Transgender Troops from Serving

    Trump Order Would Ban Most Transgender Troops from Serving

    Saturday, March 24 2018 12:43 PM EDT2018-03-24 16:43:52 GMT

    PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) - President Donald Trump is issuing an order to ban transgender people from serving in the military except under "limited circumstances," following up on his calls to ban transgender individuals from serving.

    More >>

    PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) - President Donald Trump is issuing an order to ban transgender people from serving in the military except under "limited circumstances," following up on his calls to ban transgender individuals from serving.

    More >>

  • Two Suspects on the Loose After Stealing Merchandise from Sparks Business

    Two Suspects on the Loose After Stealing Merchandise from Sparks Business

    Saturday, March 24 2018 12:31 PM EDT2018-03-24 16:31:22 GMT

    Sparks Police need your help with identifying two burglary suspects on the loose.

    More >>

    Sparks Police need your help with identifying two burglary suspects on the loose.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
Bill Pay
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.