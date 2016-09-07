Volunteers Needed for KTMB's Truckee River Cleanup Day

From Keep Truckee Meadows Beautiful:

Keep Truckee Meadows Beautiful (KTMB) is seeking volunteers for their biggest event of the year – KTMB’s Truckee River Cleanup Day- set for Saturday, September 24th, from 9 am to noon. Hundreds of volunteers are needed for this massive beautification effort throughout the Truckee River watershed.

This year, KTMB has increased its efforts by including tributaries and streams to the Truckee River, stopping litter and blight in its tracks. Long-time KTMB supporter and outdoor enthusiast outfitter, REI, has supported KTMB’s Truckee River Cleanup Day for years, and is doing so again , as a 2016 sponsor.

Last year, over 1000 volunteers removed more than 40 tons of trash and invasive weeds during the Truckee River Cleanup Day. This year, volunteers are needed for various activities to beautify and clean up the Truckee River watershed, including trash pick-up, invasive weed removal, storm drain stenciling, tree wrapping, graffiti removal and park beautification projects.

To further increase effort to protect the Truckee River, KTMB is partnering with the Nevada Land Trust to lead the One Truckee River Initiative , which brings together stakeholders from various sectors of the community to identify issues along the Truckee River, and work together to come up with proactive solutions to make -and keep- the Truckee River healthy, clean, and safe. More information can be found at onetruckeeriver.org

“This year, our river came back to us”, says Christi Cakiroglu, KTMB’s Executive Director. “The Truckee River is an extremely important part of our community that contributes to our recreation, tourism and economy, which is why KTMB is stepping up to create a long-term sustainability plan for the river with the Nevada Land Trust. Our Truckee River Cleanup Day is an important piece to the puzzle, but it is just one piece to keeping our river clean year-round.”

To volunteer for KTMB’s Truckee River Cleanup Day or for more info go to ktmb.org or call (775)851-5185.

