Five Reno Aces Receive September Call-Ups to Arizona

The Reno Aces (@Aces), in conjunction with the Arizona Diamondbacks (@Dbacks), announced today that outfielders Mitch Haniger (@M_Hanny19) and Peter O’Brien, along with pitchers Steve Hathaway (@Mr_Hath), Matt Koch (@MattyKoch20) and Dominic Leone (@DLeone54) were recalled by the D-backs.

Haniger, 25, hit .341 (89-for-261) with 20 home runs, three triples, 20 doubles and eight stolen bases in 74 Triple-A affairs. Playing in his fifth professional season, he matched or set career highs in every offensive category en route to his contract being selected by the D-backs in mid-August. He was named the D-backs’ Organizational and Pacific Coast League Player of the Month for July when he hit .402 (45-for-112) with 11 home runs and 35 RBI in 28 games.

O’Brien, 26, batted .254 (103-for-406) with 24 home runs, five triples, 20 doubles and 75 RBI in 105 games for the Aces. The slugger was called up to Arizona twice this season, where he totaled four home runs and eight RBI in 21 contests. He currently ranks among the top five in Aces history in home runs (3rd – 50), triples (T-3rd – 14), hits (4th – 242), at-bats (4th – 896), RBI (4th – 182), total bases (4th – 475), doubles (T-4th – 55), games played (5th – 236) and runs scored (5th – 141).

Hathaway, 25, posted a 1-2 record with one save, five holds and a 3.34 ERA (11 ER/29.2 IP) in 28 games out of the bullpen. The southpaw struck out 29 batters and held PCL opponents to a .210 average (21-for-100). Over 13 appearances spanning the months of July and August, he recorded a 2.38 ERA (3 ER/11.1 IP).

Koch, 25, opened his 2016 campaign at Double-A Mobile where he went 2-4 with a 4.70 ERA (39 ER/74.2 IP) over 14 starts for the BayBears. He was promoted to Reno on August 1 and started seven games for the Aces, going 4-2 with a 3.09 ERA (16 ER/46.2 IP). He walked just six batters in his time with Reno, good for a 1.16 BB/9.0 IP ratio. That ratio marked the third-lowest walk-per-nine-innings rate among Triple-A pitchers who tossed 40 or more innings upon Koch’s arrival to the circuit. His 41 1/3 innings thrown in the month of August was the second-highest total in a single month in Aces franchise history.

Leone, 24, pitched in 33 games for the Aces, finishing 5-2 with 10 holds and a 3.34 ERA (13 ER/35.0 IP). The right-hander held PCL opposition to a .202 average (25-for-124), including left-handed batters at a .178 clip (8-for-45).

Third-year manager Phil Nevin also joined the D-backs’ coaching staff for the remainder of the 2016 season. Through three seasons with Reno, Nevin has posted an overall record of 227-205 (.525) with a 2014 Pacific Northern Division and Conference Championship under his belt.

The D-backs also reinstated Andrew Chafin (@BigCountry1739) and Chris Herrmann from the 15-day disabled list, following brief rehab stints with the Aces.

The Aces begin their 2017 season with the opener on Thursday, April 6, at Fresno. They return home to Greater Nevada Field on Tuesday, April 11, against Albuquerque.

Reno Aces Press Release