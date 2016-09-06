Golf Fundraiser for Local Veterans

On Friday, September 16, the 14th Annual Northern Nevada Dental Health Programs/Joel F. Glover, DDS Charity Golf Tournament will kick off at 7am at LakeRidge Golf Club.

The golf tournament includes breakfast, lunch, beer, range balls, golfer’s gifts and raffle prizes including over $2,000 worth of golf rounds at a variety of top area courses and $1,000 in dining gift certificates at numerous leading restaurants. There will also be a silent auction featuring a golf-and-stay package at the legendary Pebble Beach Golf Links course and the Inn at Pebble Beach.

This event benefits Northern Nevada Dental Health Programs’ non-profit Adopt a Vet Dental Program (AAVD) which helps coordinate pro-bono dental care for low-income veterans in need with dental practitioners throughout the community.

To participate in the tournament as a golfer, or if you would like information on becoming a sponsor and/or making a donation, please click on this link,http://nndhp.org/wp-content/uploads/2015/08/2016-Golf-Tournament.pdf.

For more information about the tournament, the Adopt a Vet Dental Program and/or Northern Nevada Dental Health Programs please visit www.nndhp.org or contact Lori Benvin at lori.benvin@nndhp.org or 775-337-0296.