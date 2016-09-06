Golf Fundraiser for Local Veterans - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Golf Fundraiser for Local Veterans

Posted: Updated:

On Friday, September 16, the 14th Annual Northern Nevada Dental Health Programs/Joel F. Glover, DDS Charity Golf Tournament will kick off at 7am at LakeRidge Golf Club.

The golf tournament includes breakfast, lunch, beer, range balls, golfer’s gifts and raffle prizes including over $2,000 worth of golf rounds at a variety of top area courses and $1,000 in dining gift certificates at numerous leading restaurants. There will also be a silent auction featuring a golf-and-stay package at the legendary Pebble Beach Golf Links course and the Inn at Pebble Beach.

This event benefits Northern Nevada Dental Health Programs’ non-profit Adopt a Vet Dental Program (AAVD) which helps coordinate pro-bono dental care for low-income veterans in need with dental practitioners throughout the community. 

To participate in the tournament as a golfer,  or if you would like information on becoming a sponsor and/or making a donation, please click on this link,http://nndhp.org/wp-content/uploads/2015/08/2016-Golf-Tournament.pdf.

For more information about the tournament, the Adopt a Vet Dental Program and/or Northern Nevada Dental Health Programs please visit www.nndhp.org or contact Lori Benvin at lori.benvin@nndhp.org or 775-337-0296.       

  • NewsMore>>

  • March for Our Lives Reno Expecting Thousands of Protesters

    March for Our Lives Reno Expecting Thousands of Protesters

    Saturday, March 24 2018 2:57 PM EDT2018-03-24 18:57:34 GMT

    On Saturday, children, students and families will march on Washington D.C. to demand that lawmakers take steps to reform gun laws and protect our schools. Right here in northern Nevada, local march organizers expect to see thousands of protesters in downtown Reno and Truckee.

    More >>

    On Saturday, children, students and families will march on Washington D.C. to demand that lawmakers take steps to reform gun laws and protect our schools. Right here in northern Nevada, local march organizers expect to see thousands of protesters in downtown Reno and Truckee.

    More >>

  • Trump Order Would Ban Most Transgender Troops from Serving

    Trump Order Would Ban Most Transgender Troops from Serving

    Saturday, March 24 2018 12:43 PM EDT2018-03-24 16:43:52 GMT

    PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) - President Donald Trump is issuing an order to ban transgender people from serving in the military except under "limited circumstances," following up on his calls to ban transgender individuals from serving.

    More >>

    PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) - President Donald Trump is issuing an order to ban transgender people from serving in the military except under "limited circumstances," following up on his calls to ban transgender individuals from serving.

    More >>

  • Two Suspects on the Loose After Stealing Merchandise from Sparks Business

    Two Suspects on the Loose After Stealing Merchandise from Sparks Business

    Saturday, March 24 2018 12:31 PM EDT2018-03-24 16:31:22 GMT

    Sparks Police need your help with identifying two burglary suspects on the loose.

    More >>

    Sparks Police need your help with identifying two burglary suspects on the loose.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
Bill Pay
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.