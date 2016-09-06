Carson City Sheriff's Office: Two Girls Now Located; Two Runaway - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Carson City Sheriff's Office: Two Girls Now Located; Two Runaways Remain Missing

Lindsey Hamby Lindsey Hamby
Jamie Hardiman Jamie Hardiman
Hailey Hamby Hailey Hamby
Hanna Dillard Hanna Dillard

The Carson City Sheriff's Office says they have now located two missing runway teen girls. Two others remain missing. 

Deputies say 14-year-old Hanna Dillard returned home on Thursday and Carson City Sheriff’s Detectives and Carson City Juvenile Probation Officers say that on Wednesday authorities located 16-year-old Jamie Hardiman in Carson City.

Still missing are 16-year-old Lindsey Hamby and 15-year-old Hailey Hamby, both of Carson City. Deputies say the girls have attempted to change their appearance by changing hair colors. Lindsey tried to bleach her hair, and it's now more orange that blonde. 

The girls were last seen near the Black Jack Inn South Lake Tahoe, and surrounding hotels and motels. Authorities say the girls could be in the company of 18-year-old Andrew Hernandez (who also uses the name Nathaniel Hernandez) in a black 2006 Ford Explorer with Nevada license plate 17E682.

Both girls were last seen in Carson City on September 2nd.

Officials say they also located and arrested a runaway male juvenile, 30-year-old resident Shawna Bollman on two counts contributing to a minor, possession of drug paraphernalia (meth and marijuana pipes) and possession of less than one ounce of marijuana and 21-year-old Robert Wroth on two warrants for failure to appear, violation of a suspended sentence and possession of drug paraphernalia (methamphetamine pipe).

The Carson City Sheriff’s Office Investigation Division is asking for anyone with information to contact the Carson City Dispatch Center 775 887-2677 (COPS) Detective Sam Hatley at (775) 283-7852 or Detective Morgan Tucker at (775) 283-7858.

(Carson City Sheriff's Office contributed to this story)

