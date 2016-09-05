Reno City Council to Discuss Clinger Investigation Tuesday

The Reno City Council will meet on Tuesday regarding the investigation into allegations made against City Manager Andrew Clinger.

Clinger is accused of sexually harassing three female employees. He placed himself on voluntary leave during the investigation, but maintains his innocence.

The city council previously approved $50,000 to hire outside counsel to look into the allegations.

Tomorrow's special meeting is at 4 p.m. and will determine whether to increase the law firm's contract to $100,000.

Also, up for consideration is an additional $50,000 to hire an independent investigator to look into additional complaints filed after the initial investigation.