Nevadans to Vote on Tax Break for Wheelchairs, Oxygen Tanks

LAS VEGAS (AP) - Nevada voters will weigh in this fall on whether oxygen tanks, wheelchairs and other durable medical equipment should be exempt from the state sales tax.



Question 4 will create a new constitutional amendment if it passes statewide votes in 2016 and 2018.



A similar proposal died in the Legislature last year, although it exempted more medical products than the ballot measure and would have been more expensive.



Proponents say it's compassionate to reduce taxes for people who need expensive medical devices to live.



Opponents say the ballot measure will take away money for public services and other tax hikes will need to compensate.



Nevada already exempts medicine and prosthetics from the sales tax. The nonpartisan Guinn Center for Policy Priorities says 23 other states have tax exemptions for medical equipment.

(Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)