Former Nevada Basketball Player, Tyron Criswell Booked For DUI

Former Nevada basketball player, Tyron Criswell, was arrested for DUI early Saturday morning.

Criswell was booked into The Washoe County Sheriff's Office at 1:51 a.m., held on $2,000 bail.

According to the Washoe County Sheriff's Office website, Criswell is no longer in custody.

The former Wolf Pack player totaled 701 points in his two seasons at Nevada, averaging 11.5 points and 5.2 rebounds in his two years. He appeared in all 69 games and started 32 in his career.