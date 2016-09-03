Nevada Volleyball Sweeps Middle Tennessee

Nevada Release

9/3/2016

The Nevada Wolf Pack (2-2) volleyball team got off to a strong start at the Saint Mary’s tournament, sweeping the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (1-3) 3-0 (26-24, 25-16, 25-14).



Nevada played better and better as the match went on, taking a close set one but dominating in the final two frames. Senior Madison Morell logged 11 kills off of 20 attempts, setting her second career high kill percentage of the season of .450. Morell also dug seven strikes to lead the team defensively. Lyndsey Anderson put up 27 assists in the match. Nevada moves to an even 2-2 with the win.



Nevada got off to a strong, early lead up 7-1 to start the match. The Blue Raiders then made a run of their own to tighten up the match, cutting Nevada’s lead to just one, 8-7. The two teams kept it neck until Middle Tennessee took their first lead of the match at 13-12. The freshman phenom Ayla Fresenius helped keep Nevada in it, though, landing a tip in just the right spot to keep the Blue Raider lead at one. Junior Madison Foley then went back-to-back at the net to tie the score at 18. Middle Tennessee immediately retook the lead, but a ball into the net tied it up 24 for some free volleyball. Nevada went up 25-24 to take the advantage when Morell hammered a ball down from the back court, sealing a set one victory for Nevada, 26-24.



It was a repeat beginning of the second set as the Wolf Pack led early, 7-1. This time, however, the Pack held onto and expanded that lead, and a block from the freshman duo of Fresenius and freshman Shayla Hoeft gave Nevada a 12-3 lead. Nevada kept going and never looked back, leading by as much as 17-7. The Blue Raiders kept making attempts to close the gap, but Nevada was dominant in the second set, claiming another match 25-16.



The Blue Raiders came to play in the third set, keeping things to one and two points early what would be the final set. Nevada picked up the pace, growing their lead to three, then four, then five points over the Blue Raiders, 14-9. The Wolf Pack hit the gas and didn’t look back, putting Middle Tennessee in the dust 25-14 to sweep the Blue Raiders 3-0.



Nevada will play two matches on Saturday, facing UC Riverside at 10 a.m. and Saint Mary’s at 8 p.m. Both matches will be available with live stats and a stream.





