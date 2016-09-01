Nevada Soccer Beats U.C. Irvine

Nevada Release

9/1/2016

Nevada soccer earned its first win of the season against the UC Irvine Anteaters this afternoon. Today was the first event in the newly renovated Mackay Stadium.

Angel Meriwether was awarded a penalty kick in the 97th minute and converted to end the Anteaters undefeated streak. The shot is Meriwether’s first goal of the season and resulted in the team’s first win of the season. Nevada’s overall record is now 1-2-0.

In addition to the first season win, this is the first Wolf Pack victory over the Anteaters. Last year, the two teams had a similar match of a scoreless first 90 minutes. In the last match it was the Anteaters that managed to put the ball in the back of the net during overtime. Nevada faced many overtime matches last year that did not result in its favor. Co-head coach Casey Tate spoke last week about this year having a different outcome in those situations.

The Pack fought hard to defend against UC Irvine’s pressure. UC Irvine led in shots 10-6. Both teams brought the intensity with a total of 27 fouls and two yellow cards for each team, which occurred late in the second half. Despite emotions rising as the clock ticked to an end, Nevada kept its composure entering overtime.

“It was a great win against a quality team. We are excited that the team was able to get the first win in Mackay this season,” said co-head coaches Erin Otagaki and Casey Tate.

Nevada looks to continue its winning streak next week at split venues. The team travels to Sacramento, Calif. to play Sacramento State on Friday, Sept. 9 at 4 p.m. The Pack then returns to Reno to take on Portland State on Sunday, Sept. 11 at 1 p.m.