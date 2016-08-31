Police Identify Woman in Shooting Last Month in Lovelock

Police officers have identified the victim in last month’s shooting in Lovelock as 47-year-old Dora Bauman.

The Lovelock Police Department tells us that shortly before 7:00 a.m. on Tuesday, August 31st, they received a call reporting gun shots in the area of Cornell Avenue and 14th Street in Lovelock. One caller advised them that a woman appeared injured and an adult man matching the description of the victim's husband, was seen driving away at a high rate of speed.

Officers responded to a parking lot in the area and found an adult woman with a gunshot wound to the head. Bauman was transported via Care Flight with life-threatening injuries to a Reno hospital. Police say Bauman’s medical condition is improving, and that she has been taken out of ICU.

S.W.A.T. and officers from multiple agencies then went to the suspect's home with a search warrant. There they found the body of a deceased male who matched the suspect's description. They believe that he died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head.

Officials have since identified the man as 50-year-old Edward Bauman of Lovelock.

The Lovelock Police Department says that the circumstances leading to the shooting are still unknown but are being investigated.

Police say a Wells Fargo Bank Account has been set up to help Bauman. The account number is #6980910845