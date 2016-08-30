Ault Supports Kaepernick's Cause, Not Platform - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Ault Supports Kaepernick's Cause, Not Platform

Posted: Updated:

By now, you probably know about the controversy surrounding former Nevada quarterback and current San Francisco quarterback Colin Kaepernick. He decided to not stand during the national anthem last week. Kaepernick said it was to protest the treatment of minorities in the United States. 

Former Nevada Coach Chris Ault told Channel 2 News it could have been done in a different way. 

"I just feel that the platform used to deliver his message was not the best,"  said Ault. "I'm certainly appreciative of Kaep's cause and I support the cause, I just think the way the platform that was used  the lack of respect for the national anthem really diffused what the cause is all about." 

Ault coached Kaepernick from 2007- 2011 at the University of Nevada. 

"He was a true leader, and a great teammate."   

Kaepernick also represented the university in a way that was truly exceptional, Ault says. 

"You couldn't ask for somebody to be the representative of your program better what Kaep was at the University of Nevada."

But now, that positive image of Kaepernick has been marred. Ault tells us that football should be the focus, not a controversy. 

"I know his talents," Ault explained. "I know he can be the guy. But when things like this come up, your (football) thought process gets diverted."

Ault and the San Francisco quarterback grew very close in Reno. 

"I love Colin Kaepernick," said Ault. "He was part of my program. He is one of the greatest to ever play here." 

But despite their relationship, Ault has not yet talked with Kaepernick.

"I'm hoping that in the very near future we'll speak. Kaepernick is probably inundated right now." 

He is hopeful the former Nevada star will overcome the negative attention. However, he believes if anybody can, Kaepernick can.

"Let's just hope he can wave through all of this and be that competitive self that I know he is." 

  • NewsMore>>

  • March for Our Lives Reno Expecting Thousands of Protesters

    March for Our Lives Reno Expecting Thousands of Protesters

    Saturday, March 24 2018 2:57 PM EDT2018-03-24 18:57:34 GMT

    On Saturday, children, students and families will march on Washington D.C. to demand that lawmakers take steps to reform gun laws and protect our schools. Right here in northern Nevada, local march organizers expect to see thousands of protesters in downtown Reno and Truckee.

    More >>

    On Saturday, children, students and families will march on Washington D.C. to demand that lawmakers take steps to reform gun laws and protect our schools. Right here in northern Nevada, local march organizers expect to see thousands of protesters in downtown Reno and Truckee.

    More >>

  • Trump Order Would Ban Most Transgender Troops from Serving

    Trump Order Would Ban Most Transgender Troops from Serving

    Saturday, March 24 2018 12:43 PM EDT2018-03-24 16:43:52 GMT

    PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) - President Donald Trump is issuing an order to ban transgender people from serving in the military except under "limited circumstances," following up on his calls to ban transgender individuals from serving.

    More >>

    PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) - President Donald Trump is issuing an order to ban transgender people from serving in the military except under "limited circumstances," following up on his calls to ban transgender individuals from serving.

    More >>

  • Two Suspects on the Loose After Stealing Merchandise from Sparks Business

    Two Suspects on the Loose After Stealing Merchandise from Sparks Business

    Saturday, March 24 2018 12:31 PM EDT2018-03-24 16:31:22 GMT

    Sparks Police need your help with identifying two burglary suspects on the loose.

    More >>

    Sparks Police need your help with identifying two burglary suspects on the loose.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
Bill Pay
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.