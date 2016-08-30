Ault Supports Kaepernick's Cause, Not Platform

By now, you probably know about the controversy surrounding former Nevada quarterback and current San Francisco quarterback Colin Kaepernick. He decided to not stand during the national anthem last week. Kaepernick said it was to protest the treatment of minorities in the United States.

Former Nevada Coach Chris Ault told Channel 2 News it could have been done in a different way.

"I just feel that the platform used to deliver his message was not the best," said Ault. "I'm certainly appreciative of Kaep's cause and I support the cause, I just think the way the platform that was used the lack of respect for the national anthem really diffused what the cause is all about."

Ault coached Kaepernick from 2007- 2011 at the University of Nevada.

"He was a true leader, and a great teammate."

Kaepernick also represented the university in a way that was truly exceptional, Ault says.

"You couldn't ask for somebody to be the representative of your program better what Kaep was at the University of Nevada."

But now, that positive image of Kaepernick has been marred. Ault tells us that football should be the focus, not a controversy.

"I know his talents," Ault explained. "I know he can be the guy. But when things like this come up, your (football) thought process gets diverted."

Ault and the San Francisco quarterback grew very close in Reno.

"I love Colin Kaepernick," said Ault. "He was part of my program. He is one of the greatest to ever play here."

But despite their relationship, Ault has not yet talked with Kaepernick.

"I'm hoping that in the very near future we'll speak. Kaepernick is probably inundated right now."

He is hopeful the former Nevada star will overcome the negative attention. However, he believes if anybody can, Kaepernick can.

"Let's just hope he can wave through all of this and be that competitive self that I know he is."