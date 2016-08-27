Nevada Among Trump's Big Hopes for Victory in a Swing State

By NICHOLAS RICCARDI

Associated Press

LAS VEGAS (AP) - As the November election draws closer, Nevada is shaping up as one of Donald Trump's biggest hopes for a swing state victory.

Democrats and Republicans in the state acknowledge the race is close - something that surprises some outside observers given that minorities account for nearly half the population.

But Nevada is struggling economically, and has low levels of education, issues commonly addressed at his campaign rallies. It also has an iconoclastic, rebellious culture that clicks with the reality television star-turned-presidential candidate.

Still, many operatives think Hillary Clinton will ultimately prevail in the state. Its transient voters are notoriously late to make up their minds but it is home to large immigrant populations expected to back the Democratic nominee.

